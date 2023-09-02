WALDORF, Md. – On August 31 at 8:20 p.m., officers received a report of someone who fired a gun into a vehicle. A preliminary investigation revealed the victim was driving on Mattawoman Beantown Road near Council Oak Drive in Waldorf when an older model gold SUV with tinted windows pulled alongside her and someone in the SUV discharged a firearm one time, striking her vehicle.

The victim fled and called police. A bullet was recovered from her car. There are no additional details at this time regarding the description of the SUV or a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Mayhew at 301-609-3282 ext. 0519. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online atwww.charlescountycrimesolvers.comor by using the P3Intel mobile app. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the tip that leads to an arrest in this case. The investigation is ongoing.

