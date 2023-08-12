Capt. Will Hargreaves, Program Manager for the H-60 Multi-Mission Helicopters Program (PMA-299), and Jeff Pettigrew, Director of the Naval Air Warcraft Center Aircraft Division Logistics Integration Department, present the Michael G. Simodejka Award to Troy Seifert, PMA-299 Product Support Manager. Seifert is the 2023 Sustainment/Logistics Manager/Specialist of the Year. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Officer Kathy Hieatt)

NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, PATUXENT RIVER, Md.–Troy Seifert, H-60 Multi-Mission Helicopters Program Office (PMA-299) product support manager (PSM), was named Sustainment/Logistics Manager/Specialist of the Year during an Aug. 10 ceremony for the annual Michael G. Simodejka Awards. The hybrid event was hosted at Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) Lakehurst.

This was the 23rd annual award ceremony honoring Simodejka, who is credited for establishing the first logistics department at Joint Base McGuire-Dix Lakehurst, New Jersey. Simodejka was the first civilian director of logistics for NAWCAD Lakehurst in 1997. Simodejka lost his life tragically in a flight crash in 2000.

The award was created posthumously to recognize individuals and teams in the logistics community that have employed or developed innovative methods that establish benchmarks and models to be used as a measure of accomplishment for all future logisticians throughout NAWCAD.

“This award is about Michael’s legacy,” said NAWCAD Executive Director Stephen Cricchi during the ceremony. “He embodied professionalism, technical excellence, mentorship and learning, and innovation.”

Troy Seifert, Product Support Manager for the H-60 Multi-Mission Helicopters Program (PMA-299), speaks to his team after receiving the 2023 Michael G. Simodejka Sustainment/Logistics Manager/Specialist of the Year Award. He is joined by PMA-299 Program Manager Capt. Will Hargreaves and Jeff Pettigrew, Director of the Naval Air Warcraft Center Aircraft Division Logistics Integration Department. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Officer Kathy Hieatt)

Seifert believes that product support is essential across the command. The award acknowledged Seifert having performed above expectations over the past year by applying critical thought and creative problem solving, resolving critical issues that resulted in dramatically improved readiness across the entire MH-60 fleet.

He also strives to be a role model for future PSMs as a mentor.

“PSMs are working and solving structured and unstructured challenges every day and we have a substantially skilled pool of PSMs across PEOs,” said Seifert. “I see our role as PSM as providing guidance, training and mentorship to those coming through the logistics chain because they are our future leaders in logistics. We must invest in their development so they may become PSMs of the future.”

Seifert enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1984 and was honorably discharged in 1988. He then enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1988, retiring in 2010. He began supporting Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) in 2011 under the current readiness contract then moved to a government position in depot planning and integration in 2013. In 2019, he was selected as PMA-299 MH-60R/S product support team lead and assistant program manager for logistics. PMA-299 selected Seifert in 2021 as their PSM.

As part of this monumental achievement for Seifert, he was recognized for his remarkable contributions to the Naval Aviation Enterprise (NAE). He provided exceptional readiness while leveraging direct engagements with NAE decision makers. Seifert acquired support for investment and execution of readiness initiatives, resulting in significant savings across the NAE. These are just a few of the accomplishments Seifert achieved in 2022 which directly result in the program office’s ability to counter and deter threats from across the globe.

Despite the attention he has received from this award, Seifert recognized that he is only doing his job and credits his H-60 team for their dedication and “out of the box” critical thinking.

“Given so many skillful PSMs, I am humbled to be selected for this prestigious award,” said Seifert. “This award is awarded to an individual, but it is a direct result of our amazing H-60 team and is reflective of our team’s successes!”

When asked which accomplishment resonated most, Seifert said, “I am most proud of our H-60 team and how we work together to provide support to our H-60 sailor and fleet.”

PMA-299 provides full-spectrum, worldwide support for the U.S. Navy’s and international partners’ MH-60R and MH-60S helicopters and user communities.

During a period of high turnover and reduced staffing levels, Seifert was able to complete 12 Readiness Control Boards, one Air Board and two EXCOMMs and answered 167 Requests for Information tasking from PMA-299 and external stakeholders, all while supporting 16 H-60 Type/Model/Series (TMS) MOC-AOG weekly meetings. Sustained detailed execution of these processes resulted in collaborative allocation of scarce resources, ensuring Mission Capable Aircraft Required and Full Mission Capable Aircraft Required availability rates were maximized and that remaining barriers to improve aircraft availability were analyzed and elevated with unparalleled focus.

Seifert said he is proud of the H-60 team’s “small town” perspective, making a global impact by ensuring capability, affordability and availability of the H-60 community.

The remarkable contributions of PSMs to NAE readiness and their meritorious achievements in leading the charge to attain unprecedented milestones in naval aviation have made a tremendous positive impact on operational excellence.

Public Affairs Officer Kathy Hieatt contributed to this report