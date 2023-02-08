James Harold “Hal” Goss, 91 of Leonardtown, MD passed away on February 1, 2023 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, Leonardtown, MD.

He was born on August 13, 1931 in North Little Rock, AR to the late Iros Oscar Goss and Edna (Hively) Goss.

Hal grew up in North Little Rock, Arkansas. He graduated from North Little Rock High School in 1949. Upon graduation he served in the U.S. Marine Corp in the Korean War Era. He entered into active service on August 7, 1950 until his honorable discharge on February 3, 1952 as Sergeant. He met the love of his life, Karla June McClaren at high school in 1949. They married on February 15, 1953 in North Little Rock, AR. He enjoyed a 25 year long career at IBM as an Accountant. While working with the company he was able to travel the U.S. where he lived in Arkansas, Louisiana, Alabama, Maryland, Virginia, and Texas, and traveled internationally to Europe when his son Steve was in the Navy. He was a member of Christ of the Hills UM Church in Hot Springs Village, AR where he enjoyed volunteering his time with the chorus. Music was a part of his life from the time he was a child through his adult life. The love of music came about early in life as he and his brothers sang together in a family quartet. He was also active with various organizations such as the Lions Club and Meals on Wheels. One of his favorite hobbies during retirement was playing golf at Hot Springs Village golf courses.

He is survived by his wife, Karla; his children, Steve Goss (Sherry) of Leonardtown, MD, Leslie Bauer (Paul) of Oneonta, NY, and Margaret DeLeon (Steve) of Buda, TX; eleven grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Robert, Don, and Gene Goss, and his granddaughter, Samantha DeLeon.

At this time there will be no services. Interment will be held at a later date.

