Harbor Freight Tools Now Open In California

CALIFORNIA, Md. —Harbor Freight Tools, America’s go-to store for quality tools at the lowest prices, will officially open its new store in California, MD on Saturday, September 9 at 8 a.m. The California store, located 45315 Alton Lane, will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Over 75 million customers, from professional contractors and technicians to homeowners and hobbyists, come to Harbor Freight to find the tools and equipment they need to get the job done. The company has a world-class team of engineers and experts in all tool categories to ensure that its tools meet or exceed industry standards and deliver unsurpassed value.

The store will stock a full selection of tools and equipment in categories including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools and much more. The stores are smaller and much easier to shop than the huge home centers.

This new store is the 18th Harbor Freight Tools store in Maryland. The company, which hires locally, has brought between 25-30 new jobs to the surrounding community.

Harbor Freight recognizes that its people are key to its success and was recently certified as a “Great Place to Work™”. In 2023, Forbes Magazine recognized Harbor Freight as one of the top 20 large employers in all of retail and one of the country’s top employers for Veterans for the third consecutive year as well as a top employer for women and for diversity. The company was also recognized for its commitment to diversity and inclusion by Diversityjobs.com.

“Our team is ready to serve and deliver value to customers in California and all of St. Mary’s County,” said William Ackiss, Store Manager. “At Harbor Freight, we recognize that now, more than ever, our customers depend on us for the tools they need to get the job done at an affordable price.”

About Harbor Freight Tools Harbor Freight Tools has been America’s go-to source for affordable tools since its start in 1977 as a Southern California based mail-order company. Harbor Freight is still owned and led by founder Eric Smidt, who learned long ago that by working directly with factories he could pass the savings on to the customer without compromising on quality.

The company opened its first store in 1980. Today, Harbor Freight Tools has over 1,400 stores across the country, 25,000 Associates and more than 75 million customers who depend on Harbor Freight’s quality and value to earn a living, repair their homes and cars and pursue their hobbies. With core values of excellence and continuous improvement, Harbor Freight Tools works to constantly improve the quality of its products and this year will introduce more than 800 new tools and accessories. Harbor Freight Tools is one of the nation’s fastest growing retailers, opening two new stores every week. For more information about Harbor Freight Tools, visit harborfreight.com.

