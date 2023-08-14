Harold Eugene Williams, Sr., 72 of Lexington Park, MD passed away on August 9, 2023 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

He was born on August 1, 1951 in Maryland to the late James Roger Williams, Sr. and Ada Gray Williams.

Harold was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County, Maryland and was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Morganza. As a young man he spent his day working in the field on his families farm than moved on to the sawmill and was later employed by the MD State Highway Administration as a driver for many years til he retired. He married Eleanor Quade Williams on August 18, 1970 in St. Joseph’s Church, Morganza. They spent 52 years together before her passing in November of 2020. Harold loved dancing where he got the nickname “Gene Gene the Dancing Machine “and watching the Baltimore Ravens play football. He was a member of the shuffle ball and pool league of Abell’s Tavern. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his daughter, Michelle Williams; seven siblings, Sunny, Junior, Sue, Sis, Bernice, and Ann Williams Sater and Connie Williams Bridgett; nine grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his son, Harold Williams Jr., his wife Eleanor Williams, his daughter Sheila Williams, and 18 siblings.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 6:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment is private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A