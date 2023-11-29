Harriet Jean DeMarco, 84, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on November 25, 2023, in Solomons, MD.

Born on August 22, 1939, in Long Beach, CA, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Mabel Oxford.

Harriet worked as a Crossing Guard for Prince George’s County Public Schools. She enjoyed reading, watching old westerns, and spending time with her family.

She is predeceased by her parents; husband William Loyd; son, Ernest Stickell; and sister, Martha Floyd.

She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Talbert of Mechanicsville, MD; son, Joseph Stickell of Owings, MD; brother, Ronald Thompson of Myrtle Beach, SC; sister, Debbie Nordan of Myrtle Beach, SC; grandchildren, Jessica, Branden, Eric, J.P., Ernie, Angela, William, Daniel, and Timothy; 9 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Monday, December 4, 2023, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, Charlotte Hall, MD