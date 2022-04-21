Harry Raymond Wiles, Sr., 72, of Charlotte Hall, MD, passed away on April 18, 2022.

Harry was born on September 28, 1949, to Walter and Barbara Wiles in Washington D.C.

He worked for many years as a flooring contractor. Harry had two children; Harry Wiles, Jr. of Annapolis, MD, and Jonathan Wiles of Annapolis, MD.

He spent his time playing his drums, listening to vinyl on his turntable, fishing, biking, watching movies, reading his bible, and working. He would start a conversation with just about anyone.

Harry is survived by his children Harry Wiles, Jr. (daughter-in-law, Gail) of Annapolis, MD, and Jonathan Wiles of Annapolis, MD. He is also survived by his brother Steve Hamilton of Phoenix, AZ, sisters Renee Neff of St. Augustine, FL, and Stephanie Hamilton of Charlotte Hall, MD. He also had two grandchildren, Megan, and Chris Wiles. Harry was predeceased by his parents Walter and Barbara Wiles.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm with a Funeral Service at 1:00 pm with Pastor Robert Wagner officiating at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

All arrangements have been made at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.