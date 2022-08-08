St. Mary’s County Health Hub

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Health Department’s Harm Reduction Program (HRP) office will be moving from its current location to the newly renovated St. Mary’s County Health Hub at 21625 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.



The last day of services will be offered at the current HRP location (Signature Lane in Lexington Park) on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. The HRP office will be closed on August 17, 18, and 19 for relocation, and services will resume on Monday, August 22, 2022 from the Health Hub. Support groups will not be held during the month of August and will recommence in September.



HRP offers a broad range of scientifically proven interventions which advance the health and wellness of individuals and communities, including:

-HIV testing and referral to treatment

-Hepatitis C testing and treatment

-Buprenorphine treatment for Opioid Use Disorder

-Collection and safe disposal of used syringes, and distribution of sterile supplies

-Tips on safer injection

-Outreach and peer education

-Referrals for STI testing

-Overdose response training and naloxone distribution

-Linkage to treatment, recovery, and community support services

-Referrals for wound care

-Tips and resources for safer sex, including condoms

“Harm reduction programs lower HIV and hepatitis transmission, prevent fatal overdoses, and encourage persons with substance use disorder into treatment and recovery,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “Moving this program into the new Health Hub makes it more accessible, and better connected to future crisis services and community support programs.”



For more information about HRP services, please visit smchd.org/harmreduction or call (301) 862-1680.