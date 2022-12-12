LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) has been awarded grant funding in the amount of $250,000 to launch a Thrive By Three Program in St. Mary’s County. This funding was provided through the Maryland Department of Health Prevention and Health Promotion Administration Bureau of Maternal and Child Health.



The Thrive by Three program will help ensure that pregnant moms in St. Mary’s County have access to adequate, effective, and equitable healthcare. The program focuses on pregnant and postpartum women previously disconnected with care and thus at higher risk of poor health outcomes. The Thrive by Three program will provide care coordination and appointment scheduling assistance for prenatal and primary care, behavioral health, and dental visits. Additionally, the program will offer a wide range of additional services, including Maryland Medicaid insurance enrollment assistance, linkage to community resources, breastfeeding support, and education on vaccines and safe sleep.



“This program will improve health outcomes for both mom and baby while advancing health equity in our community,“ said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “I commend our Health Promotion and Community Services Division Director Angela Cochran, Maternal Child Elder Health Director Ashley Milcetic, and other SMCHD team members for their dedication to healthy pregnancies and healthy families.”

“Prenatal care is crucial in preventing pregnancy complications and managing conditions that can have an adverse effect on both the pregnant person and their infant,” said Angela Cochran, Division Director of Health Promotion and Community Services at SMCHD. “We are very grateful to have this opportunity to provide more support for our pregnant moms and young children in St. Mary’s County.”

To learn more about SMCHD’s women’s health programs, please visit: smchd.org/womens-health.