LEONARDTOWN, Md. – NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County will hold a Public Hearing May 24, 2022, at 9 a.m. in the Chesapeake Building located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown, Maryland, to consider public input on a proposed ordinance to amend St. Mary’s County Comprehensive Land Use Map and the Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance for property located at 26470 Three Notch Road, Mechanicsville. The request is to change the Land Use Map category from Rural Preservation to Rural Commerce and to change the Zoning Map from Rural Preservation to Rural Commercial Limited zoning district.

The proposed ordinances can be viewed at http://www.stmarysmd.com/publichearings.asp.

Those wishing to address the Commissioners may participate in person, via written correspondence or prerecorded video submissions. The public hearing may be viewed on SMCG Channel 95 or the SMCG YouTube Channel.

In lieu of appearance, comments may be submitted via:

A) Email: csmc@stmarysmd.com

B) US Mail: P.O. Box 653 Leonardtown, MD , 20650

C) Submit a three-minute video clip to publicmtgs@stmarysmd.com no later than 5 p.m., May 20, 2022.

All submissions will be considered by the Commissioners at the Public Hearing and/or seven (7) days following the Public Hearing.

Public Hearing Guidelines are subject to change.

Appropriate accommodations for individuals with special needs will be provided upon request. In order to meet these requirements, we respectfully ask for one week’s prior notice. Please contact the County Commissioners Office at 301-475-4200, Ext. 1340. Proceedings are televised live and/or recorded for later broadcast on television. All content of these proceedings is subject to disclosure under the Maryland Public Information Act.

Photographic and electronic audio and visual broadcasting and recording devices are used during the Commissioners’ meetings. These are public meetings and attendance at these meetings automatically grants St. Mary’s County Government permission to broadcast your audio and visual image.