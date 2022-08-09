LEONARDTOWN, Md. – A heat advisory remains in effect for St. Mary’s County Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, from noon-7 p.m. Heat index values up to 106 are expected. In response, St. Mary’s County Government will have cooling centers available during regular hours today.

Residents, who need to take refuge in a cool place, can go to one of the following locations:

Garvey Senior Activity Center

23630 Hayden Farm Lane

Leonardtown

Open until 4:30 p.m.

Loffler Senior Activity Center

21905 Chancellor’s Run Road

Great Mills

Open until 4:30 p.m.

Northern Senior Activity Center

29655 Charlotte Hall Road

Charlotte Hall

Open until 4:30 p.m.

Charlotte Hall Library

37600 New Market Rd

Charlotte Hall

Open until 8 p.m.

Leonardtown Library

23600 Hayden Farm Lane

Leonardtown

Open until 8 p.m.

Lexington Park Library

21677 FDR Blvd.

Lexington Park

Open until 8 p.m.

Three Oaks Center

46905 Lei Drive

Lexington Park

Open until 4:30 p.m.

Young children, the elderly and those unusually affected by heat should use extra precautions by staying indoors and drinking plenty of noncaffeinated beverages.

Visit https://www.stmarysmd.com/es/beprepared/ for information on preparedness.