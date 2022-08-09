LEONARDTOWN, Md. – A heat advisory remains in effect for St. Mary’s County Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, from noon-7 p.m. Heat index values up to 106 are expected. In response, St. Mary’s County Government will have cooling centers available during regular hours today.
Residents, who need to take refuge in a cool place, can go to one of the following locations:
Garvey Senior Activity Center
23630 Hayden Farm Lane
Leonardtown
Open until 4:30 p.m.
Loffler Senior Activity Center
21905 Chancellor’s Run Road
Great Mills
Open until 4:30 p.m.
Northern Senior Activity Center
29655 Charlotte Hall Road
Charlotte Hall
Open until 4:30 p.m.
Charlotte Hall Library
37600 New Market Rd
Charlotte Hall
Open until 8 p.m.
Leonardtown Library
23600 Hayden Farm Lane
Leonardtown
Open until 8 p.m.
Lexington Park Library
21677 FDR Blvd.
Lexington Park
Open until 8 p.m.
Three Oaks Center
46905 Lei Drive
Lexington Park
Open until 4:30 p.m.
Young children, the elderly and those unusually affected by heat should use extra precautions by staying indoors and drinking plenty of noncaffeinated beverages.
Visit https://www.stmarysmd.com/es/beprepared/ for information on preparedness.