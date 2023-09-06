Heat Advisory In Effect Until 7:00 PM

BALTIMORE — The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for portions of Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. Record heat is once again possible today, with heat index values expected to reach up to 107 degrees. The advisory will remain in effect until 7:00 p.m. this evening.

Residents in central, north central, northeast, northern and southern Maryland, The District of Columbia, and central, northern and northwest Virginia are advised to take precautions to prevent heat-related illnesses. The National Weather Service recommends drinking plenty of fluids and taking breaks when possible. It is also important to know the warning signs of heat-related illnesses.

Stay safe and stay cool during this period of extreme heat.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com