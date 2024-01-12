Heating Oil Truck Overturned In St. Mary’s

AVENUE, Md. – Emergency personnel responded to a single motor vehicle accident on Coltons Point Road in the area of River Springs Road at approximately 12:20 p.m. on January 12, 2024.

Upon arrival, crews discovered a home heating oil truck overturned with an engine fluid leak. The truck was carrying 800 gallons of oil that was not leaking. The driver, who self-extricated from the vehicle, reported no injuries.

HAZMAT was summoned to the scene to assist with the incident. The road was shut down, and traffic delays are expected in the area.

This incident follows a similar occurrence yesterday, when another fuel truck caused a substantial leak in the area of Malcom Road and Covington Road.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

All photos courtesy of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com