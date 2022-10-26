Helen “Dolly” Marie King, 75, of Charlotte Hall, MD, passed away on October 20, 2022, in Leonardtown, MD.

She was born on October 26, 1946, to George Lynn Swann and Helen Elizabeth Swann. Dolly graduated from LaPlata High School. She met the love of her life, Richard King in 1962 in Benedict, Maryland, and they were married in 1964. They began their family with the arrival of Richard and added two more children, Joseph and Ginger. Dolly was a homemaker who kept an immaculate home all while raising their family. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, gardening, bingo, and visiting Myrtle Beach. She adored her family above all else.

Dolly is predeceased by her parents, George and Helen Swann, her brothers, George, Francis, and Joseph Swann, and her sisters, Mary Catherine Mister, Patricia Swann, and Jane Bonyeau.

She is survived by her husband Richard, children Richard (Caroline), Joseph (Dawn), Ginger (Joe), and grandchildren Brandon, Dominic, Kendall, Hannah, and Haley.

The family will welcome friends on October 27, 2022, at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD with a Memorial Gathering from 4:00 pm-6:00 pm with a Memorial Service at 6:00 pm. Interment will be private.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. in Charlotte Hall, MD.