Helen Virginia Oliver, 89, of Bushwood, MD passed away at her home on June 8, 2022 with her loving family at her side.

She was born on November 5, 1932 in Washington, D.C. to the late George Henry Welty and Lottie May Adams Welty.

On July 18, 1952 she married her beloved husband, James Matthew Oliver, Sr. at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Avenue, MD. Together they celebrated over 54 wonderful years of marriage before his passing in 2005. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister who enjoyed making her family a priority. She helped her husband take care of the books for St. Margaret’s Island for over 34 years while he was the caretaker of the Island. Her hobbies including all things water, especially boating and crabbing. She loved to walk along the water’s shoreline and collect shark teeth and colored glass. She raised beautiful flower and rose gardens. She enjoyed listening to country music and listened to the top 20 countdown every Sunday. She loved to watch the birds, and looked forward to the Martin’s arriving every year in March.

She is survived by her children: Christine Keller (Ronald) of Butternut, WI, James Oliver Jr. (Cathy) of Bushwood, MD and Matthew Oliver (Lisa) of Bushwood, MD; her sister, Joan Lacey of Bushwood, MD; her grandchildren: William Oliver (Kimberly), Patrick Pilkerton (Samantha), Steven Oliver (Lydia) and Kaitlyn Sonntag; her great grandchildren: Hailey May Pilkerton, Kirsten Oliver, Ava Oliver, Lucas Oliver, Bennett Oliver, Aiden Pilkerton and another one on the way; and many extended family and friends. In addition to her parents and husband she is also preceded in death by her daughter, Brenda May Pilkerton and her sisters, Evelyn Owens, Thelma Mattingly and Lorraine Lacey.

Family will receive friends on Monday, June 13, 2022 from 10-11 a.m., with a Funeral Service celebrated by Deacon Joseph Lloyd at 11: 00 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Bushwood, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jimmy Oliver, Matt Oliver, Kaitlyn Sonntag, Ron Keller, William Oliver, and Steven Oliver. Honorary pallbearers will be Patrick Pilkerton, Lucas Oliver, Kirsten Oliver, Ava Oliver, and Bennett Oliver.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Seventh District Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 7, Avenue, MD 20609 and Hospice House of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.