Henrietta P. “Rita” Solimani, 96, of Leonardtown, MD (formerly of Jacksonville, FL) passed away on October 20, 2022, with her family at her side.

She was born on May 18, 1926, in Kearney, NJ to the late Vincent Pecorari and Filippa DeCroti Pecorari.

Rita began working immediately following high school graduation. She and her first husband, Harry Becker met at Western Electric in New Jersey. They got married and Rita had a little baby girl named Susan Ann. They were dedicated parents taking Susan to twirling, swimming lessons and ballet. She was employed until Susan came along. Rita was a skilled administrative assistance for Western Electric. Harry G. Becker passed away in January 1972. She remarried William A. Solimani, after meeting him through her neighbors and close friends. They opened a coffee shop in North Plainfield, New Jersey. They were chefs that were written up in Newspapers and Magazines for their excellent food. They won Chef awards for their great food. Then they moved down to Jacksonville, Florida in 1979. They continued their cooking adventure and opened the Deerwood Deli. Their Deli was well known because so many people loved their food. After having 25 great years with William, he passed away in July,1996. Then Rita moved to Leonardtown, Maryland, and lived with her daughter Susan, son-in-law Chris, and grandson Matthew for 20 years.

She was a delicious Italian cook. She grew large, bountiful gardens so her dishes always had the freshest ingredients possible. She also enjoyed flower gardening. She travelled extensively with some of her favorite trips being to the Jersey Shore, Cape May, Wildwood, NJ, Granada, and Las Vegas. She liked to go to the theater and has seen many great shows/plays. She also enjoyed the dinner theater in Frederick, MD. She was a savvy card player and avid reader. She loved her grandson Matthew and went to all his athletic events from first grade through High School.

She was a past member and past President of the Lioness Club in Florida. She purchased many Seeing Eye dogs for the blind. She was a past member of St. Matthew’s Catholic Church and organized BINGO as a primary fundraiser for the Catholic School. She was a member of the Northern Senior Center and enjoyed making baby hats for the hospital and scarves for the older children. She was a member of the Garvey Senior Center where she made several close friends. She was also a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Leonardtown, MD. Her greatest love was for her family and enjoyed the close bond she shared with them.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan Ann Colon and her husband, Christopher Colon, her grandson, Matthew Colon and extended family and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Anthony, and Frank Pecorari.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Reverend Dave Beaubien at 11:00 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 22800 Washington Street, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at a later date at Jacksonville Memory Gardens, 111 Blanding Blvd, Orange Park, FL 32073.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.