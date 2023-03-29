Henry Arlo Burger, 81, of California, MD, passed away on March 25, 2023 at his home with his loving family at his side.

He was born on January 25, 1942, in Harlingen, TX to the late Tex Burger and Dorothy Glenn Riggs.

Henry Burger spent his career in the aerospace industry working on radar design. He was an expert in his field and even held a patent. When adventure knocked he answered, whether it was a hike, a road trip, or spending time with his grandkids. His favorite place was the Grand Canyon, which he crossed several times. Henry loved reading National Geographic, Star Trek books, and the newspaper. He taught his family how to love and sacrifice for each other and he left a legacy of service. On December 20, 1963, Henry married the love of his life, Carolyn Ann Patterson, in Pullman, WA. Together they celebrated over 59 wonderful years of marriage.

In addition to his beloved wife, Carolyn, Henry is also survived by his children: Kenneth Arlo Burger of Tempe, AZ, Sarah Ruth Prelog (Ron Crescini) of Hollywood, MD and Rachel Esther Burger of Golden Valley, AZ; 10 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; and many extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his brother, Robert Clifford “Tex” Burger.

A Memorial Service will be celebrated on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at Patuxent Presbyterian Church, 23421 Kingston Creek Road, California, MD 20619. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions will be Alzheimer’s Association of Maryland, 10665 Stanhaven Place, Suite 205D, White Plains, MD 20695.

