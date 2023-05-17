Highlighting The Good In Our Community: Charles County Literacy Council Seeks To Make Sure All Adults Have The Ability To Read

Photos provided by The Charles County Literacy Council.

LA PLATA, Md. – Back in the year 1964, a group of selfless human beings put their heads together and decided that all adults in Charles County should be given the opportunity of literacy and formed the Charles County Literacy Council (CCLC). While not much is known about the other founders due to lost records, we do know that Dorothy Piegols was among them. She ended up dedicating 35 years of her life to the cause before retiring. Her legacy and those of the other unnamed founders remains to the present day.

It wasn’t until 1987 that the Council first became incorporated and received non-profit 501(c) 3 status. During the following year, a part-time program coordinator was hired for the first time, in order to increase their tutoring efforts. In 2015, Linda Heimpel was hired as their program coordinator and recently has taken on the responsibilities of outreach coordinator in order to extend their reach to even the most remote areas of the community. To date, they have tutored hundreds of adult learners and contribute thousands of volunteer hours each year to Charles County.

Alvin and Dorothy Piegols

Prior to working with the CCLC, Linda Heimpel had worked for a DC law firm as a legal assistant for almost 40 years. Since she had done pro bono work at the law firm during her time there, working for a literacy nonprofit just made sense to her. She shares, “I was very fortunate to be awarded this job. Before taking it, I will say literacy was something I took for granted. It never occurred to me that there were people that struggled with reading. Sally Matts, our president, said that most of us can’t imagine what it’s like to not be able to read.”

What began as just free tutoring services in the areas of reading, writing, spelling, and math, has now expanded to offering tutoring in ESL, basic computer skills, citizenship, ASVAB (military entrance exam), and preparation for the GED/NEDP as well as employment/apprentice tests. The CCLC also has a partnership with the library where they have found some amazing resources for their adult learners. Their services are open to all adults ages 18 and older in Charles County, regardless of income or anything else. All they ask from an adult learner is a firm commitment to learning and to communicating with their tutor. A prospective adult learner only needs to call them at their office number 301-934-6488 in order to get the process started towards getting help. All tutoring sessions are held at mutually agreed upon public places.

Heimpel shares that the biggest challenge adult learners typically face is just finding the courage to make that first phone call to get help. The support that a client can receive from family, friends, or an employer during their literacy journey is absolutely essential. Conversely, she finds the Council’s biggest triumph to be– “Everything from the person who wants to learn English or improve their English speaking skills in order to get their citizenship and achieve that, or the younger person who wants to be able to pass the ASVAB and succeeds, or even just attaining their library card is what we consider our biggest triumph – every bit of progress our clients make matters.”

While it is a common misconception that most of the people who seek help from CCLC are just looking to get their GED, a substantial number of their clients are retired individuals who have finally decided that it’s time that they do something for themselves. Adults tend to have very good coping mechanisms that allow them to hide their inability to read from others, which is why it’s so important that these people are now receiving the help that they deserve. In September of 2016, a 60 year old named Chris came in with the goal to be able to read aloud during his weekly AA meetings that he attends. After reaching his initial learning goal, he was able to vote for the first time that November in the primary election. In April of 2017, he received his first library card and has now completed his tutoring with the CCLC.

Diane receiving her US citizenship

The CCLC is always looking for more tutors in order to accommodate their ever growing tutoring needs. Currently they have 11 adult learners, with more waiting to be accommodated. Heimpel shares, “The waiting aspect for adult learners to find a tutor for them is very difficult. Getting to make that phone call where I get to say “I found you a tutor!” is the best. We are one of the best kept secrets of Charles County, but we don’t want to be a secret. If you can read, you can teach.” No other qualifications are required for those interested in becoming a volunteer tutor. Each tutor is well-equipped with a tutoring workshop and teacher guides. CCLC holds tutor workshops throughout the year. The workshop consists of one evening virtual session and one in-person Saturday session. Both sessions are mandatory and require pre-registration for all prospective tutors. Getting to see the impact you can make on someone else’s life is a rewarding experience well worth the time and effort put in.

Barbara and Lorenzo

Linda Heimpel offers this advice for prospective adult learners – “You think you’re on a raft by yourself, but you’re not alone. You’re taking the first step and it is okay. This is what we’re here for.”

For more information on the Charles County Literacy Council, please visit their website here. The Council will be at the CCPS Pupil Personnel Workers Community Day on May 18 at St. Charles High School and ArtsFest on June 10 in Indian Head. Keep a lookout for their annual adult spelling bee fundraiser in 2024. To read about their 2023 bee, please read about it here.

