Highway To Health Is Rolling Through Calvert County

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. – Officially launched in September of 2022, Highway to Health (H2H) is a mobile outreach van that is case management driven. The mobile outreach van travels throughout Calvert County to provide screenings and linkages to services such as behavioral, medical, and social.

This free-to-use program set up by the Calvert County Health Department helps clients get assistance with needs that they may have had trouble navigating in the past. Clients will also be able to connect to health department services without traveling to the health department. The coordinators will also be able to link clients to other needed services outside of the health department.

Those who join the program will receive an A1C and blood pressure screening along with a starter bag to help manage their health at home. Those who join the program will also receive a follow-up call from their case manager who can assist with their needs such as transportation, finding a physician, or even joining one of their health department classes.

The team looked at the socioeconomic needs of the county and prioritized focus on the areas that would address vulnerable populations the most. These zip codes include the areas of Lusby, St. Leonard, and the beaches. However, the H2H van has traveled beyond those zip codes throughout the county.

Meka Blizzard-Robinson, MSN/Ed., RN, who is the Minority Health & Health Equity Coordinator and the Program Manager for the Highway to Health initiative, explained how the idea came to light and what motivated them to get started.

“Myself, Betsy Bridgett (Director of Nursing), Tammy Halterman (Health Promotions Supervisor) and Michelle Folsom (Physician Liaison) came up with the idea,” Robinson told TheBayNet.com. “It started with the grant writing process under the Maryland Community Health Resources Commission. Both Betsy and I had a strong background in Case Management and thought how perfect to bring care coordination straight to the people…The community’s needs for services is what motivated us. We wanted to reach people who may not be able to get to the health department and those who are not aware of the services that we offer.”

Robinson also went on to explain what their plans are for the program in the near future and what they hope this program leads to.

“We are hoping this will be a sustainable program that will continue in the near future, potentially partnering with groups that will ultimately help reduce ER rates, promote disease prevention and help build equity throughout the county,” says Robinson. “We hope this leads to a decrease in health disparities and an increase in health equity.”

For more information on the Highway to Health program, visit the Calvert County Health Department’s website here.

