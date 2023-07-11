Hilda Elise Beach, 93, of Arlington, VA, passed away July 4, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Hilda was born June 16, 1930, in Washington, DC, to George and Sarah Margelos. Hilda was one of nine children.

Hilda married and had eight children, Robert, William, John, Thomas, Betty, Gloria, Frances, and Mary. Hilda drove a school bus for Anne Arundel County Public Schools for 20 years. After she retired, she enjoyed bowling, bingo, and playing slot machines.

Hilda is survived by her children, William Peanut Beach of Arlington, VA, Gloria Jean Miller of Missouri, Frances Lee Rowles (Mike) of Ridgley, MD, and Mary Louise Beach (John Bowen) of Ridgley, MD; 13 Grandchildren; 20 Great-Grandchildren; 1 Great Great-Grandchild and a fish.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, June 19, 2023, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with a funeral service at 11:00 am at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, Charlotte Hall, MD