Historic St. Mary’s City Welcomes New Executive Director

John L. Seidel, Ph.D.

ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – Historic St. Mary’s City Commission is excited to announce that John L. Seidel, Ph.D., has been appointed as the museum’s new Executive Director, effective January 3, 2024. Dr. Seidel comes to the museum with an impressive background, having experience in archaeology, non-profits, and higher education. He will take on the role in the new year as Acting Executive Director Travis Parno, Ph.D. steps down to resume his position as Director of Research and Collections.

“It’s been a pleasure and an honor serving as HSMCC’s Acting Executive Director for the past nine months. Dr. Seidel brings a wealth of experience, skills, and leadership qualities to the museum, and I look forward to working with him to execute his vision.”

Holding two Master’s degrees and a Ph.D., Seidel has previously taught at Rutgers University, Drew University, University of Maryland College Park, and Washington College. While at Washington College he developed a new archaeology program, resulting in a new Anthropology major, and spearheaded the eventual establishment of a stand-alone Department of Anthropology. In 2006, he was appointed Interim Director of the College’s Center for Environment Society (CES), becoming its full-time director in 2007 after a national search. Under his leadership, the CES saw an explosive growth in annual gifts, grants, and contracts; the development of extensive public programming that ranged from environmental science and habitat restoration to archaeology; K-12 STEM initiatives and extensive teacher training programs; growth of the Center in staffing and volunteers; and the establishment of three labs, the Public Archaeology Laboratory, the Watershed Innovation Lab, and a Geographic Information Systems Lab.

His wife Elizabeth also worked at Washington College, in the role of Archaeology Lab Director and Senior Staff Archaeologist. Elizabeth Seidel began her career in the late 1980s at the Baltimore Center for Urban Archaeology. She has worked for the University of Maryland College Park, Historic Londontown, the Lost Towns Project of Anne Arundel County, and various consulting firms. In 1999, Elizabeth launched Washington College’s Public Archaeology Lab, stepping down from the role last March.

Seidel expressed his excitement at joining HSMC, saying “From the professional staff to volunteers and the Commissioners, the team at St. Mary’s is truly impressive. My wife Liz and I are delighted to be joining this great community.” He continued, “After 25 years at Washington College, I took some time to survey the landscape and figure out my next chapter. This opening at St. Mary’s City couldn’t have been more timely for me, and I’m thrilled to have been selected. I’m especially energized by the remarkable opportunities in front of us as we approach the 400th anniversary of the founding of the City.”

“We are excited about Dr. Seidel’s deciding to join Historic Saint Mary’s City as Executive Director,” said Tim Heely, Commission Chair. “His experience, energy, and fresh perspective will be a tremendous addition to the City.”

The land Historic St. Mary’s City encompasses is the site of the fourth permanent settlement in British North America, was Maryland’s first settlement in 1634, and for sixty-one years (until 1695) its colonial capital. Today, Historic St. Mary’s City is an outdoor museum of living history and archaeology dedicated to telling the diverse stories of early Tidewater Maryland. For more information about the museum, contact the Visitor Center at 301-994-4370 or email info@stmaryscity.org.