GREAT MILLS, Md. – On Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at 1:26 am, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 45900 block of Fox Chase Drive in Great Mills for the reported burglary. Preliminary investigation determined that two black male suspects entered a residence, armed with a firearm.

The suspects assaulted the victim, took property and fled from the residence. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene to continue the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Deputy Allison Mattera at 301-475-4200, ext. 78124 or email allison.mattera@stmaryscountymd.gov.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

Download and Share the St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office mobile app: https://apps.myocv.com/share/a48820650