Homeowner Suffers Minor Burns In Ridge House Fire

RIDGE, Md. – On December 20, 2022 at approximately at 2:40 a.m., first responders were alerted to a house fire in the 16100 block of Bradburn Lane.

Upon arrival firefighters quickly started to extinguish the fire that was throughout the single-story home. According to the State Fire Marshal report, the fire originated in a fireplace within the residence. SMECO was requested to the scene to secure the power to the home.

It took a team of approximately 65 firefighters roughly 25 minutes to control the fire. Crews operated on the scene for about 3 hours.

According to the State Fire Marshal report, the homeowner sustained minor burns to their hands and the top of their head. The victim was treated for their injuries on the scene.

The estimated total loss is $250,000 including structure and contents.

The Ridge Volunteer Fire Department was summoned to return at 7:40 a.m., for a rekindle and cleared at 8:30 a.m.

