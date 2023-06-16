Honey Hunters Get Hot And Rally Past The Blue Crabs

GASTONIA – Yesterday’s game was fun. The Blue Crabs had completed yet another incredible comeback in the ninth to get the win, setting up the series finale to be a rubber match. The Blue Crabs handed the ball off to Sandro Cabrera as they went to claim a road series.

A hustle play by Fox Semones got the Crabs on the board as he stole third, the ball bounced away due to a throwing error from Scott Manea, and Semones made it 1-0 when he trotted home. The top of the third was led off by back-to-back doubles by Philip Caulfield and Braxton Lee, and then Alex Crosby would drive in Lee from third. The Crabs had a 3-0 lead.

Then the Honey Hunters got themselves going. They scored two runs off a sacrifice fly and then a chopped a groundball that Cole Freeman beat out by half a step. A double by Luis Curbelo scored in three runs, and Steve Sensley smacked his seventh home run to make it 7-3.

The next inning didn’t go any better for the Blue Crabs, as Gastonia tacked on four more runs to have an 11-3 lead. Khalil Lee picked up an RBI double, and Michael Baca singled the other way to score two more runs to chip away at the lead, but it was not enough, as the Crabs lost 11-6.

The High Point Rockers await the Blue Crabs for the next series in High Point again, as Southern Maryland is 24-17 on the season now and 1.5 games out of first place due to the loss. Ian Kahaloa will start in game one after he diced up the Rockers the last time he faced them; the first game begins at 6:35. Tune into FloSports, to catch all of the Blue Crabs action.

About the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

The Blue Crabs play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, MLB’s Premiere Partner League. The Blue Crabs are set to kick off their 15th season of baseball at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf, Maryland. For more information on the Blue Crabs, please call 301-638-9788 or visit http://www.somdbluecrabs.com for more information. For media requests, contact Steve Bowen at 301-638-9788 ext. 216 or at sbowen@somdbluecrabs.com

About the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB)

Celebrating its 25th Anniversary season in 2023, the Atlantic League is Major League Baseball’s first Professional Partner League, a player gateway to the major leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. ALPB has sent over 1,200 players to MLB organizations while drawing more than 45 million fans to its family-friendly ballparks throughout its 25-year history. Please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com