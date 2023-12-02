Horn, Ziegler, Dickens Garner NFHCA All-Region Honors

Credit: Bill Wood

GENEVA, N.Y. – A trio of St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey players were recognized by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) with All-Region awards Wednesday morning (Nov. 29). The NFHCA All-Region teams are officially sponsored by The LineUp.



Junior captain Charlotte Horn (Schnecksville, Pa./Northwestern) and sophomore Brenna Ziegler (Newark, Del./Newark Charter) picked up First Team honors while senior captain Audrey Dickens (Phoenix, Md./Dulaney) landed on the Second Team.



“It’s great to see Charlotte, Brenna, and Audrey be recognized as All-Region selections. This is an accomplishment for the entire team as these young women know they couldn’t be recognized without their teammates who make them better every day,” Head Coach Jessica Lanham said. “We are all so proud of Audrey, Charlotte, and Brenna for their continuous dedication to the program!”



The Seahawks field hockey program has had 16 players combine for 24 all-region awards. Horn and Ziegler’s First Team selections are the first since 2014 when Christy Bishop ’15 gained a spot on the NFHCA All-South Region First Team. In all, six Seahawks have earned First Team All-Region accolades.



The two-time reigning Atlantic East Conference Defensive Player of the Year, Horn is collecting her third all-region honor as she earned Second Team honors in 2021 and 2022. The 5-5 defender is also a three-time First Team All-Atlantic East pick. She helped St. Mary’s register eight shutouts and post a 1.42 team goals against average (GAA).



Horn, the 2021 Atlantic East Rookie of the Year, finished tied for the team lead with three defensive saves, tying her for fourth in the conference. She was a dual threat as well as she contributed 10 points on offense with two goals and a team second-best six assists.



This year’s Atlantic East Player of the Year, Ziegler is now a two-time All-Region selection after landing on the Second Team last season. The 5-9 forward is also a two-time First Team All-Atlantic East selection and the 2022 Atlantic East Rookie of the Year. She set the single-season record for points with 41 points on team-bests of 16 goals and nine assists.



Ziegler finished third in the league in goals, assists, and points. She recorded three multiple-goal games as well as two multiple-assist contests. Ziegler scored game-winning goals at Manhattanville College (Oct. 14) and at Marywood University (Oct. 21) while being named the Atlantic East Offensive Player of the Week on Oct. 16 and Oct. 23.



Dickens, a three-time First Team All-Atlantic East selection, is picking up her first-ever all-region award. The 5-7 midfielder led the Seahawks with three game-winners, including notching the game-winning goal in the Atlantic East Tournament semifinal win over Cabrini University (Nov. 1). She tied for second on the team with six assists while ranking third with 14 points and fifth with four goals. Dickens was named the MVP of the Atlantic East Tournament.



The Seahawks had an incredible run in 2023, claiming the program’s first-ever conference tournament championship title and first-ever berth in the NCAA Division III Field Hockey Championship Tournament. St. Mary’s College finished with a 13-6 (6-0) overall record and collected the program’s third consecutive Atlantic East regular-season championship crown with its third straight undefeated league record.



