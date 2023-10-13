Hospice Of The Chesapeake Golf Tournament Brings In $250,000

Hospice of the Chesapeake’s Golf Committee stands on the putting green before the start of the tournament. Pictured from left are Laura and Tony Toskov, Brian Chisholm, Scott Mielke, Patrick Taylor, Randy Pleasant, Ken Stanley, Chris Wilson, Tom Hogan, Lauren Thurston and Nicole Lapier. Not pictured are Charlie Bagley, Brian Flynn, Robert Gazic, Charlie Priola, Challie Samaras, John Warner Sr. and Jimmy Wilburn.

QUEENSTOWN, Md. — Facing a historic anniversary year, the 20th annual Hospice of the Chesapeake Golf Tournament scored the fundraising equivalent of an eagle. With a long list of sponsors and more than 250 golfers, the event broke another record, raising $250,000 for the not-for-profit that serves Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, and Prince George’s counties.

No doubt the venue and joyful attitude accompanied by food, drinks and giveaways helped to make it another successful year. Held Sept. 28 at Queenstown Harbor Golf Course, the tournament offered hospitality that began with an omelet bar in the morning, shrimp and bourbon along with grilled lunch at the turn and a gourmet awards banquet to cap off the day.

A total of 60 teams hit the links at the 20th annual Hospice of the Chesapeake Golf Tournament including Terri Hussman, Rachel Acevedo, Katie Schoff and Jackie Reinauer.

The great success of this tournament was made possible by the generous support of its sponsors, including our Masters level sponsor, The Michael Stanley Foundation; U. S. Open sponsors All Green Management, Brown’s Toyota of Glen Burnie, and First National Bank; Augusta sponsor Greenberg Gibbons; Heritage sponsors, Carpet and Wood Floor Liquidators, Crescent Cities Charities, Inc., Heinsohn Contracting Inc., Thomas Howell, and Twin Oaks Consulting; and Pebble Beach sponsors Charter Financial Group, DataLink Interactive, First Citizen’s Bank, FLOHOM Inc., Green Point Wellness, Gunther Refuse Services, HM2 Buck for Hope Foundation, Shore United Bank, Sturbridge Development Company and Winegardner GMC Prince Frederick.

The event is planned by the Hospice of the Chesapeake Golf Committee, an incredible group of volunteers who each year create a memorable outing focused on supporting the programs and services this hometown hospice provides for those living with and affected by advanced illness. They already are planning for next year when the 21st annual Golf Tournament is held September 26, 2024, at Queenstown Harbor.

Elise Moscati was among the prize winners at the 20th annual Hospice of the Chesapeake Golf Tournament. Moscati won both women’s individual prizes: Longest Drive and Closest to the Pin.