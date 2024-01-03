House Fire Caused By Unattended Stove Results In $150,000 Loss; Firefighter Released from Hospital

WALDORF, Md. – The Office of the State Fire Marshal has concluded its investigation into a large house fire on Castletown Court that occurred on New Year’s Eve. The fire, which engulfed a two-story split-level home with an attached garage, was found to be accidental.

The incident began just after 4:00 p.m., on December 31, 2023, when multiple calls were received by 911, reporting a house on fire with flames visible from the roof. Due to the high volume of calls, a working fire upgrade was initiated before the arrival of firefighting units.

Units from the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding departments quickly responded to the scene with a total of 59 firefighters. Upon arrival, they encountered a blazing fire on two sides, and through the roof of the residence. Crews worked diligently to bring the fire under control within 30 minutes. Units cleared the scene in approximately 3 hours.

During the operation, one firefighter from Waldorf VFD Company 3 sustained minor burns and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. We are pleased to report that the firefighter has since been released and is in good condition.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the fire originated in the kitchen area of the home. It was determined that the homeowner had left a pan of oil heating on the stove unattended. The fire was detected by a functioning smoke alarm, alerting the homeowner to the danger. In his attempt to extinguish the fire, the homeowner suffered burns to his wrist and sought medical attention independently.

The estimated loss resulting from the incident is approximately $150,000. The Red Cross is currently providing assistance to the homeowner and his nephew, who were displaced by the fire.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal reminds residents to exercise caution in the kitchen and to never leave cooking appliances unattended. Additionally, ensuring the presence and proper functioning of smoke alarms is vital for early fire detection and increased safety.

All photos courtesy of the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department, Inc.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com