LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The household hazardous waste program allows residents to clean out barns, basements, sheds, garages, storage areas under kitchen sinks, and other storage places and safely discard potentially toxic or dangerous materials. The St. Andrew’s Landfill will host the Hazardous Waste Collection Day Saturday, March 26, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Hazardous waste items which will be accepted include acids, ammonia, bleach, cleaners, fuels, gas/oil mixtures, gasoline, household and lawn pesticides, mercury thermometers, photography chemicals, pool chemicals, solvents, wood preservatives, paint thinners and alkyd (oil-based) paint. Latex paint is not considered hazardous; therefore, it can be disposed of with regular trash collection as long as the mixture is hardened by adding absorbents (cat litter, sand, sawdust or paint drying crystals) before disposal.

Unacceptable items include ammunition, asbestos, explosive materials, medical waste, pharmaceuticals, radioactive materials and picric acid.

Collect and dispose of your household hazardous waste materials through safe and environmentally responsible practices using the county’s certified vendor, ACV Enviro. Please call 301-475-4200, ext. 3517 for information or visit our webpage for a complete list of acceptable and unacceptable materials at: https://www.stmarysmd.com/dpw/Recycleprogramslist/#Single%20Stream%20Recycling