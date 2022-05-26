Howard Oliver Norfolk Jr. “Bucky” passed away on May 12, 2022, at the age of 83. He was born on November 3, 1938, to Howard Oliver Norfolk Sr. and Mary Bowen Norfolk and was third oldest of the four Norfolk children.

Howard married Shirley Ann Foard in 1958, who he always called the Love of My Life (his pet name for her – LOML) and saw 64 wonderful years together. They had two daughters, Jo Ann and Jennifer (Jenny). Jo Ann joined the family unexpectedly a mere 10 months after they were married so was there to help celebrate their first anniversary. Jennifer arrived 3 ½ years later in August of 1962.

Howard was raised in the Chesapeake Beach/North Beach area of Maryland, located right on the beautiful Chesapeake Bay. He loved growing up in that area and has always been fond of the water. Very close to home was the Chesapeake Beach Park, where he held one of his very first jobs and had many stories to tell. His father was a part time police and provided weekend security at the Park. His daughters loved going to the park with their cousins and riding the rides. He treasured his time in that area and has made many reminiscing visits over the years.

Howard always had a way with numbers, which started very early and created a desire to become an Engineer. He applied for, tested, and earned his way into the Pax Plan. This provided the opportunity for him to attend college, earn his Engineering Degree, and work on the Patuxent Naval Air Station where his career spanned 38 years.

He was one of the lucky ones that loved his profession as not only an exceptional electrical engineer, but great leader, and worked his way up to Technical Director at Pax River. His work with the Navy, Department of Defense, as well as a year working at the Pentagon saw the creation, testing and implementation of much equipment and weaponry used to protect and support our Naval Pilots, Aircraft, as well as defend our country during a trying wartime and beyond. He also received the Superior Civilian Service award by the Department of the Navy.

Another love of Howard’s was travel and exploring new places. When he was very young, he wanted to be a hobo so that he could ride trains and see the country. Instead, he found a love of camping, and used this method to fulfill travel and exploration desires. The adventures started with a big blue tent that slept all four of his family. From there it progressed to van, pop-up, a variety of motor homes, then finally settled on the 5th wheel route, which Howard and Shirley used to travel much of the country.

In addition to his love of his work, family, and travel, Howard was always looking for ways to help others. He was a very active member of the Leonardtown Lions Club for many years, serving several terms as president. One of the annual events he was very involved in was the Crab Festival, which was one of the big fund raisers for the Lions. For years he helped organize everything from craft vendors to food, running the 50/50 raffle, and even making crab mallets each year. With his engineering mind, Howard would make revisions each year to improve them. The picnic tables used today are the same ones he designed, helped build, and for years refurbished as needed. Another very special event he cherished and helped coordinate for years, was a program where each Lion was provided with a family needing assistance at Christmas time, and they would purchase and deliver presents for children to help them have a happy Christmas.

Golf was a sport of which he was an avid fan. His home of 35 years in the Breton Bay Community of Leonardtown was a mere mile from the golf course, which was very convenient, and enabled so much golf time. Another way he expanded the amount of time he was able to golf was being a snowbird for many years. Howard and Shirley would head to Florida in early January to their Florida home in Sun City Center and stay in Florida during Maryland’s cold months, enabling lots of outside activity. Of course, this included the much-loved golf with their many Maryland friends who were also snowbirds or had moved to Sun City Center permanently.

No one was a stranger to Howard. He was a people person and enjoyed life, striking up a conversation with most anyone, whether he knew you or not. Many discoveries and connections, as well as friends were made during these chats.

Howard loved his family most of all. So many fun family adventures and trips were taken, and memories made while Jo Ann and Jenny were young. Later, trips were made with their two granddaughters, Alisha and Amber. While Jenny and her husband Adrian Hall and their family remained close by in St. Mary’s County, Jo Ann lived in North Carolina for most of the last 24 years. They made many trips south to visit where the adventures continued. He absolutely adored his granddaughters and their families: Alisha and Sean Reese with his two great grandsons Gavin and Garrett, and Amber and Michael Perrie and great granddaughter Starla. He loved watching the kids play, with a big grin on his face. He and Gavin had many math conversations as he was trying to instill an engineer bug in Gavin’s ear.

Howard was predeceased by his parents Howard Oliver and Mary Bowen Norfolk, and his three siblings, Betty Ann Cox (Kenneth), Elsie Mae Hutchins (Bobby), and William (Bill) Norfolk (Patsy). Also passing way too early in life was his beloved daughter, Jennifer Hall.

His legacy of strength and love will live on in his cherished wife Shirley Foard Norfolk; daughter Jo Ann Joyner; his two granddaughters and their families Alisha Reese (Sean), Amber Perrie (Michael) as well as three great grandchildren, Gavin Reese, Garrett Reese and Starla Perrie; son-in-law Adrian Hall; and many nieces and nephews.

His love, quick wit, humor, and friendship will be greatly missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorials can be made to The Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60601 or the Leonardtown’s Lions Club , P.O. Box 363, Leonardtown, MD 20650.