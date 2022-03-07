HUNTINGTOWN, Md. — The Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department recently responded to an early morning house fire.

At approximately 4:15 a.m. on March 6, first responders were called to a three story home with fire showing on the second and third floor, and the attic.

Engine 61 arrived on scene and quickly went to work with Engine 2 to extinguish the flames, Tanker 6 assisted with water supply, Squad 6 preformed primary searches and opened up the ceiling area, and A69 stood by for firefighter rehabilitation.

Chief 6 assisted with operations command and Chief 6B had incident command.

Units operated on the scene for approximately 3 hours before returning to service.