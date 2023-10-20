Identity Sought For Person Of Interest In Theft Scheme At California Hobby Lobby

CALIFORNIA, Md. – Over the last two months, the female shown in these photos has been involved in multiple thefts from Hobby Lobby, 45315 Alton Lane, California, MD. On each occasion, the suspect concealed multiple items and exited the store, passing all points of sale without paying for the items.

The suspect is a white female and may be wearing braces on both wrists.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect and/or this incident is asked to contact DFC Thomas Snyder at Thomas.Snyder@stmaryscountymd.gov or 301-475-4200, ext. 8068. Please reference Case #52707-23.

Citizens can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or send a text to Crime Solvers at 274637. Type “Tip239” in the message block and select SEND. After receiving a response, continue the conversation. Note: Tip239 is case-sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown. With Crime Solvers, tipsters may remain anonymous.

Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.