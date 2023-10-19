Identity Sought For Person Of Interest In Theft Scheme At California Target Store

CALIFORNIA, Md. – Over the last six months, the female in these pictures has been involved in multiple thefts from the Target store located at 45155 First Colony Way in California, MD.

On each occasion, the suspect concealed multiple items and exited the store, passing all points of sale without paying for the items.

It is believed the suspect left the store in a white sedan, potentially an Acura.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect and/or these incidents is asked to contact DFC Thomas Snyder at Thomas.Snyder@stmaryscountymd.gov or 301-475-4200, ext. 8068. Please reference Case #52799-23.

Citizens can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or send a text to Crime Solvers at 274637. Type “Tip239” in the message block and select SEND. After receiving a response, continue the conversation. Note: Tip239 is case-sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown. With Crime Solvers, tipsters may remain anonymous.

Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.