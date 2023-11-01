Ilene Gibson Robinson, a resident of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away peacefully on October 27, 2023, at the age of 63. Ilene was born in Cheverly, MD, on October 15, 1960, to her parents Richard and Sarah Gibson.

Ilene spent her career in banking, working as a teller for over 40 years. She cherished her job and took pride in her work. She was always known for her hard work, attention to detail, and her willingness to lend a helping hand to her colleagues.

In 1979, Ilene met her future husband Kenneth Robinson while bowling, and were married on June 30, 1981, and was blessed with step-son Kenneth Robinson (Kristen) of Fairfax, VA.

She spent her free time indulging in her hobbies, which included playing bingo at ADF, playing cards (especially pitch), and going to casinos. In addition to these activities, Ilene also made diamond paintings. She found this activity to be both relaxing and fulfilling and often gifted these paintings to her loved ones. Ilene was an avid reader and spent many hours poring over her favorite books. She loved nothing more than curling up with a good novel and losing herself in the story. Despite all of these activities, Ilene’s greatest joy was spending time with her family and her beloved golden retriever Buddy. She cherished every moment she spent with them.

Ilene was predeceased by her parents, and her two brothers Donald and Darrell Gibson. She is survived by her husband, son, and grandchildren, Owen Robinson and Heather Robinson as well as her cousins, who were like sisters to her, Helen Gibson and Cathy Rudder. Additionally, she is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She will always be remembered and deeply missed.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held on the following day at 10:00 am at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow after the service at Trinity Memorial Gardens & Mausoleum, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Rd, Waldorf, MD 20601.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s.

