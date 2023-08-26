Increased Traffic Enforcement In Calvert County For Back To School

Credit: Calvert County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. – It’s that time of year again! Calvert County Public Schools will officially have their first day of school for K-12 students on August 28, 2023. The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind drivers that school is back in session and school speed zones will be strictly enforced.

With the increase in traffic with school buses, pedestrians, and cyclists, it’s paramount that we ensure everyone is driving safely.

The Sheriff’s Office shared some helpful tips and reminders for your daily commute on their Facebook page.

Back to School Safety Tips 1. Watch your speed in school zones! Be aware that school zone speed limits may vary in hours and speeds. Be sure to follow the posted limits.

2. Slow down in residential areas. Watch for children crossing the street and congregating near bus stops.

3. Do not pass a school bus that is stopped to load or unload children. Traffic in both directions on undivided highways must stop when students are entering or exiting a school bus (the red flashing lights and extended stop sign arms are your cue to stop). On a divided roadway, all traffic behind the school bus must stop.

4. Be alert! The area 10 feet around a school bus is where children are in the most danger of being hit. Children walking to and from their bus are usually very comfortable with their surroundings and more likely to take risks, ignore hazards, or fail to look both ways when crossing the street.

5. Always stop when directed to do so by a school patrol sign, school patrol officer, or designated crossing guard.

6. Cell phone use in a school zone is prohibited, unless hands free.

7. Eliminate Distractions: Keep your eyes on the road and your hands on the wheel. Avoid distractions like eating or grooming before entering your vehicle. As a reminder, Maryland has banned the use of all hand-held devices while driving. A moment’s distraction can have serious consequences.

“Let’s ensure a safe and smooth start to the school year for our students and their families. Together, we can create a safe driving environment that protects everyone on the road,” the Sheriff’s Office stated.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com