Jennifer Road Detention Center

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – During the month of January 2024, Anne Arundel County Police Criminal Gang Unit detectives worked in coordination with the Anne Arundel County Department of Detention Facilities Security Threat Group to investigate illegal possession and distribution of CDS within their facility.

During the course of this recent investigation, an inmate, 32-year-old Lamonte De’Andre Henson, of District Heights, was identified as a suspect.

On January 17, 2024, Henson was detained and searched, resulting in the seizure of numerous orange sub-lingual film strips of suspected Suboxone. As a result of the recovery, Henson was charged with various narcotics-related violations, including the possession of CDS (not cannabis), possession of CDS with the intent to distribute, and possession of contraband within a place of confinement.

Detectives applied for an arrest warrant for Henson, which was served on January 22, 2024.

This investigation was a coordinated effort between the Maryland State Police, Anne Arundel County Police Department, and Anne Arundel County Department of Detention Facilities under the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network (MCIN). The Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention and Policy provides grant funding and strategic support to MCIN member sites to identify, disrupt, and dismantle criminal organizations through inter-agency collaboration and data sharing to make Maryland safer.