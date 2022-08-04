CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – The Town of Chesapeake Beach Town Hall and the RT 260 / 261 intersection is lit purple in recognition of Overdose Awareness.

Wednesday, Aug. 31 has been recognized as International Overdose Awareness Day, a global event to raise awareness that overdose death is preventable and to reduce the stigma associated with drug-related death.

The Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse (CAASA), Twin Beach Opioid Abuse Awareness Committee, and Calvert County Behavioral Health are seeking to bring awareness to this ongoing crisis by lighting Calvert County purple – the awareness color for drug overdose and the opioid crisis – on International Overdose Awareness Day.

Attend the Glow Vigil on August 31st from 7:30-9 at the North Beach Pavillion.

Show your support by picking up a purple light bulb at one of the participating locations below: