Irene Myrtle Wilt, 97 of Hollywood, MD passed on April 21, 2022 at her home.

She was born on November 25, 1924 in Roanoke, WV to the late Alton Parker Heath and Mina Finster.

Irene lived in St. Mary’s County, MD for the last 24 years moving from Buckhannon, WV.

She married her husband Emery Thomas Wilt on February 26, 1943 and spent 59 years together before his passing in 2002. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family.

She will be remembered for her great Christmas Candy that she baked into her 90’s and the beautiful quilts and needlepoint projects that she made by hand.

She enjoyed trips to Niagara Falls and Dollywood with her sister Mary and their husbands. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

She is survived by her children Sharon Ferris (Leonard) of Leonardtown, MD and Sandra Overman of Newport News, VA; her siblings/ Leona Moneypenny of Buckhannon, WV, Jean Summers of Lady Lake, FL; Mary Wall of Chocowinity, NC; A.P. Heath of Weston, WV; Joe Heath of Roanoke, WV and her grandchildren Kim Elgert, Deanna Shiplett, Robert Thomas Hood, Sr.; Robert Overman and Michael Overman and her 8 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in her name to the Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 79, Hollywood, MD 20636

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.