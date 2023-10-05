It’s BLUEY! Dyson Building Center Reveals SpongeBob’s Halloween Costume

Credit: Dyson Building Center via Facebook

GREAT MILLS, Md. – Dyson Building Center has revealed their iconic SpongeBob statue’s Halloween costume for the year. On October 5, 2023, they teased that the costume would be very blue.

Many guesses were made, such as a Smurf, an Avatar, and even Squidward. But the most popular guess, which turned out to be correct, was the loveable cartoon character Bluey!

If you would like to see the big blue statue yourself, stop by the Dyson Building Center at 20375 Point Lookout Rd, Great Mills, MD.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com