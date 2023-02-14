Jack Lloyd Daly Jr., born on August 10, 1955, passed away on February 11, 2023 the Feast Day of our Lady of Lourdes after a battle with lung cancer surrounded by his family in his home in Hollywood, Maryland. He grew up in Oxon Hill, MD where he attended Friendly High School and soon after, joined the Navy as an Air Traffic Controller. He was most fond of his Navy memories made onboard the USS Inchon (LPH-12), stationed in Norfolk, VA. While serving in the Navy he completed his Bachelor’s Degree at Embry Riddle University and retired honorably in February 2000. Jack went on to work for the Federal Aviation Administration, Transportation Security Agency, Customs and Border Patrol, and Logistics Management Institute. He earned his Master’s Certificate in Project Management at George Washington University in 2009.

While he was proud of his work, his greatest journey was seeking eternal life with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Jack was the beacon in life most of us needed; guiding, loving, and showing us how to glorify God and love one another.

Jack was a man of service; dedicating his life to God, his family, and his country. His highest accomplishment was his family and the love that they share together. He was a husband, father, grandfather, brother, and one of the most below average golfers you would have ever met. He felt closest to God in a deer stand or duck blind amongst our creator’s landscape and was happiest doing anything with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Helen, his children: Jake (Kristen), Colleen, Kevin (Heidi), Connor (Caitlin), Maggie, and Reagan, his siblings: Michael (Sharon), Patrick (Terry), Linda (Steve), and Stephen. He was greeted in heaven by his father Jack Lloyd Daly Sr., mother Elizabeth Ann Daly, and brother Richard Daly.

Family will receive friends for Jack’s Life Celebration on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., with the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m., at Our Lady Star of The Sea Catholic Church, 50 Alexander Lane, Solomons, MD 20688. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. followed by a Graveside Service with Military Honors, at St. Mary’s Queen of Peace Cemetery, 38888 Dr. Johnson Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

Pallbearers will be Jack Lloyd Daly III, Kevin Joseph Daly, Connor Thomas Daly, Darrell Blanton, Michael Kinney Daly, Patrick Harvey Daly, and Stephen Charles Daly,

Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady Star of The Sea School, P.O. Box 560, Solomons, MD 20688, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148, or the American Lung Association, 1150 18th St. NW, Suite 900, Washington, DC 20036.

