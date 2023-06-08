JACKPOT: $132,989 FAST PLAY Home Run Riches Winning Ticket Sold In St. Mary’s County

CALIFORNIA, Md. – The FAST PLAY Home Run Riches game continues to heat up, with a $132,989 jackpot-winning ticket sold in St. Mary’s County on Wednesday, June 7.

This is the fifth winning ticket sold in the $5 game. The lucky ticket was purchased in California, Md. at Harris Teeter #487 located at 44900 St. Andrews Church Road.

Lottery officials encourage the winner to sign the back of the ticket immediately and put it in a safe location. Winners have 182 days from the date of their win to claim their prize.

Instructions on claiming prizes in person or by mail are available HERE. Players must redeem prizes larger than $25,000 by mail or at Lottery headquarters in the Montgomery Park Business Center, 1800 Washington Blvd., Suite 330 in Baltimore. The Lottery’s Claims Center in Baltimore is open by appointment only (no walk-ins). Click HERE to schedule an appointment.

The FAST PLAY Home Run Riches game has a progressive jackpot that starts at $40,000 and increases with the sale of each ticket until a winning ticket is purchased. There are 15 progressive jackpots remaining in the game.

Home Run Riches also has a second-chance promotion with prizes of $500 to $50,000. There are three more drawings to win Contestant of the Game honors, giving the player $500 for being selected for a specific Orioles game and another $500 for every Orioles home run hit during the game. A final drawing on Aug. 28 will award a $50,000 prize.