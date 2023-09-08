James Henry Bowles, Jr., “Jay”, 63, of Leonardtown, MD, passed away on August 10, 2023 in Alexandria, VA. Born on September 12, 1959 in Leonardtown, MD, he was the son of Margaret L. “Peggy” Bowles of Leonardtown, MD, and the late James H. “Jimmy” Bowles, Sr. Jay was the loving husband of the late Marlene Klear Norris, whom he married on March 10, 2017, and who preceded him in death on June 7, 2022. He is survived by his stepchildren Lindsey Norris and Brennan Norris ( Ann Marie Cameron) all of Leonardtown, MD, his sister Mary S. “Sue” Abell (Francis) of Leonardtown, MD, his nieces Brittanie Hickey (Tommy) of Great Mills, MD and Lauren Abell (Richard Kruckow) of Leonardtown, MD, and his great nephews Callan and Archer Hickey of Great Mills, MD, and Reese Kruckrow of Leonardtown, MD.

Jay was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and graduated from Chopticon High School in 1978. He was employed with SMECO, retiring in September 2018 with 38 years of service. At the time of his passing he was working for A&G Electric. Jay was a member of the Leonardtown Vol. Fire Department from 1975 to 1985; he rejoined in 2015 and was active at the time of his passing. He was also a member of the Leonardtown Vol. Fire Department Auxiliary and the Leonardtown Rescue Squad Auxiliary. Jay enjoyed golf, movies, travelling with his wife, and spending time with friends and family.

The family will receive friends on Friday, August 18, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 10:00 AM in St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Leonardtown, MD with Father David Beaubien officiating. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Mike Merican, Kenny Scully, Ricky Guy, John Connelly, Dale Abell, and J.W. Vallandingham. Honorary pallbearers will be Wayne Cook, Jeff Pilkerton, Tommy Fowler, Brennan Norris, Bobby Glascoe, and Gilbert Murphy.

Contributions may be made to the Leonardtown Vol. Fire Department, P.O. Box 50, Leonardtown, MD 20650, Leonardtown Vol. Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 299, Leonardtown, MD 20650, and/or Leonardtown Vol. Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, P.O. Box 361, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.