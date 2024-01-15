James Elmer Richards, Jr., 81, of LaPlata, MD, peacefully passed away on January 10, 2024, surrounded by loved ones. James was born on March 9, 1942, to James and Bernice Richards in Maryland.

James was the proud owner-operator of Jimmy Richards & Sons Excavating, Inc. He had started the business over 53 years ago and worked tirelessly to build it into the success it is today. Over the years, James had faced many challenges and setbacks, but his determination and hard work always prevailed. He had a natural talent for working with heavy machinery and had passed that skill on to his children, who worked alongside him in the family business.

Jimmy Richards & Sons Excavating, Inc. was known throughout the community for its quality work and exceptional customer service. James took great pride in his work and always went the extra mile to ensure that his clients were satisfied with the results.

James married the love of his life, Shirley Richards on June 11, 1960, and they were together for almost 63 years. They were blessed with eight children, James Richards III (Diane) of LaPlata, MD, Earl Richards (Susan) of Hughesville, MD, William Richards, Sr. (Tina) of LaPlata, MD, John Richards, Sr. (Heather) of LaPlata, MD Cheryl Raley (Al) of Avenue, MD, Paula Rice (Mike) of Newburg, MD, Patricia Walker (Danny) of Mechanicsville, MD, and Connie Richards who predeceased her father.

James had a strong work ethic and took pleasure in his job. But when he wasn’t working, he enjoyed a variety of activities such as farming, hunting, fishing, gambling, and traveling.

James was predeceased by his parents James Sr., and Bernice, daughter Connie, brothers Albert Richards, Benson Richards, sister Shirley Richards, and Rebecca Hallman, and granddaughter Melissa Richards. He is survived by his seven children, sisters Martha Hull of Hughesville, MD, and Dorothy Vest of Hughesville MD. He is also survived by grandchildren Joey Richards, Laura Richards (Scott), Amanda Maloney (Daniel) Jamie Weaver (Frank) Tabitha Stone (Casey) Chasity Allen (Zach) Sabrina Richards, Ken Hall Jr. (Katlyn), Margaret Bowling (Clark), Sandra Janschek (Cory), Caroline Sturman (Charlie), Casey Hall, JD Walker, Mickey Rice, John Richards, Jr. (Lilliam), Brittany Walker, and Sarah Richards. He also has twenty-three great-grandchildren with more on the way.

The family will receive friends for the visitation on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm with prayers beginning at 7:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A funeral service will be held the following day the 17th at 10:00 am officiated by Pastor Kevin Cullins with interment following after the service at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Charles County, Dentsville Fire Department, or Dentsville EMS.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.