James Gregory Libert, 61, of Hughesville, MD, passed away after a long illness at his home on July 11, 2022. James was born on April 19, 1961 and was the son of the late Francis Libert and Norma (Wratten) Libert.

James graduated from Wheaton High School and studied Radio/Television/Film at University of Maryland where he received a Bachelor’s degree.

He was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity where he formed lifelong bonds with his fraternity brothers.

He was the owner of Entertainment, Inc. and The Blue Crab in Vieques, PR, James loved cruising the Potomac River in his pride and joy, “Just Add Water”.

James is predeceased by his father, and his brother, William Libert. He is survived by his daughter, Brittany Libert; his mother; and his sister, Therese Libert of Pennsylvania as well as many aunts, uncles and extended family and friends.

All services are private.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. in Charlotte Hall, MD.