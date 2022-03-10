James J Pennington

James J Pennington, 87, passed away on February 24, 2022 in Valley Lee, MD.

Jim was born on March 2, 1934, to James and Lydia Pennington in Athens, WV. After graduating from Sophia High School in 1952, he joined the United States Air Force. Jim lived in Clinton, MD until his retirement.

Jim “Penny” retired from the DC Air National Guard at Andrews AFB with 42 years of military service. He was an honorable veteran of the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

Jim and Kitty were high school sweethearts and married in December 1952. They have six children, Kathy Thrift (Bill) of The Villages, FL, Mary Beinert (Jim) of St. Leonard, MD, Jimi Tomlinson (Dennis) of Indian Head, MD, Alice Bell (Chris) of White Plains, MD, James Pennington, II (Christine) of Palm Bay, FL, and Joseph Pennington (Becky) of Conway, SC.

After retiring, they moved to his dream home in “God’s Country” on Herring Creek, located in St. Mary’s County. He loved fishing, hunting, crabbing, tinkering and fixing almost anything. He was a dedicated Washington Redskin fan, win or lose. They enjoyed wintering in Cocoa Beach FL.

Jim courageously battled heart disease and liver cancer. He is survived by wife Kathryn (Kitty) Pennington, six children, 11 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and brother, Bill Pennington of Midway, WV. Jim was predeceased by his brother, Donald Pennington of Midway, WV, and son-in-law Bill Thrift. Jim & Kitty’s grandchildren include: Carrie, Danielle, Jason, Nick, Jessica, Darrin, Cody, JJ, Nikki, Chris, and Robert. Their great grandchildren are Madison, Rory, Arya, Gracelynn, Easton, Berkley, and Maverick.

Family and friends will be received for a celebration of Jim’s life on Sunday, March 6th, from 1pm to 5pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home in Charlotte Hall, MD, 30195 Three Notch Rd. Memories will be shared at 3pm.

A full honors burial will take place on March 31st at 1:45pm, at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery. Family and friends will be received at the Baden Volunteer Fire Dept, 16608 Brandywine Rd., following the service.

To honor Jim’s memory, take a child fishing, crabbing or hunting. He would love that. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Jude’s or Hospice of St Mary’s.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Charlotte Hall, MD.