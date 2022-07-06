James Jacob Hower (Jim), 89, formerly of Bel Air, MD and Bloomsburg, PA, passed away peacefully on June 25, 2022, at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home in Charlotte Hall, Maryland.

Jim was born on January 13, 1933, and was the son of the late Charles Percy and Rose E. Hower of Bloomsburg. He graduated from Bloomsburg High School in 1952. After graduation, he served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Bad Aibling, Germany. When he returned to Bloomsburg, he worked at U.S. Radium Corporation from 1958 to 1981. He retired from Icesolv, Inc. in 1997.

Jim had two children: Joni H. Poust and husband David (Bel Air, MD) and James B. Hower and wife Patricia (San Angelo, TX); as well as three grandchildren: Sarah Hower Fuchs and husband Chase (San Angelo, TX), Julia M. Poust (Boston, MA) and Allison J. Poust (San Diego, CA). He also has three great-grandchildren: Brayden, Mason and Hailey. Jim is also survived by his nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by two brothers: Percy Charles and Edwin Eugene; as well as his sister Sonia E. Hammons.

While living in Bloomsburg, he was an active member of the Bloomsburg Lions Club, Bloomsburg American Legion, and was a Life Member of the Bloomsburg Elks Lodge. While living in the Bloomsburg area, he enjoyed bowling and playing golf. He was an avid sports fan and attended many high school and college sporting events.

Jim moved from Bloomsburg to Bel Air, MD in 2002. He especially loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a member of Christ Our King Presbyterian Church and served as a Deacon at the church.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation and gratitude to all of his caretakers at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, who help to take care of him for the past five years.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution in James Hower’s name can be made to Bel Air Lions Foundation, P. O. Box 35, Bel Air, MD 21014.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All arrangements were made by Brinsfield Funeral & Crematory, P.A. in Charlotte Hall, MD.