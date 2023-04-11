James “Jay” Jeremiah Summers, 66 formally of Benedict, MD passed away peacefully on March 30, 2023, with his wife Debbie by his side.

Jay was born on September 8, 1956 in Annapolis, MD to Jerry and Dottie Summers. Jay grew up in Benedict, Maryland where he created many lifetime memories with his siblings and friends. He enjoyed fishing, crabbing, and being on the water.

After graduating from Thomas Stone High School, he went on to work as a Mechanic for Pepco, and later owned and operated Coyote Towing and Recovery with his wife Debbie.

In 1974, he met the love of his life Deborah (Debbie) Able Summers, and they wed in April of 1978. They would have celebrated their 45th Wedding Anniversary on April 14th. Together they created a wonderful life, living life to the fullest and went on to have three beautiful children together, as well as 4 grandchildren that were his pride and joy. He enjoyed playing with Austin’s cat “Weenie” while living with him in Florida. One of his fondest memories is their trip to Disney World with all of the grandchildren.

Jay is preceded in death by his father Alton Jeremiah Summers, mother Dorothy Rae Harris Summers; his sister Dean Lynn Gilroy; brother-in-law James “Mac” McNally; and his best friend/best man in his wedding Joe Welch.

Jay is survived by his children Amber Summers Keller (John), Alexandria Summers Roberts (John Paul), and Austin Jeremiah Summers; grandchildren Shellbe, Marley, Raegan and John Paul IV; sisters Michelle Summers Mills (John) and Jaci Summers McNally; and brother-in-law Doug Gilroy; sisters-in-law; Laura Connolly, Angela Able Sanford (Chuck) and Cathy Therres (Chris); and God- Daughters; Crystal Samuels and Sissy Morder; and his beloved nieces, nephews and aunts, uncles, cousin and many friends.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Services are private at a later date.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD