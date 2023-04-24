James "Jeff" Jefferson Aud, Jr.

James Jefferson Aud, Jr. (Jeff), 96, of Hollywood, passed away on April 17, 2023, at the Hospice House in Callaway, Maryland.

He was born on September 13, 1926 in Valley Lee, Maryland to the late James Jefferson Aud, Sr. and Emma Johnston Aud Redman.

Jeff was a lifetime resident of St Mary’s County, Maryland. He attended Little Flower School and Great Mills High School. He was 18 years old when he entered the United States Navy as a CB during World War II. He took part in the Invasion of Okinawa and later was assigned to a mine sweeper in the Toyoko Bay after the war had ended.

Jeff returned home and married Martina Bussler in 1948. Together, they raised six children. Jeff worked at the Patuxent River Naval Base (Webster Field) as a diesel engine mechanic. In the 1960s, he bought his own truck and began driving all over the United States, hauling furniture and then pulling house trailers. He also worked at Steuart Petroleum in Piney Point, Maryland as a radio dispatcher for many years.

Jeff was a kind hearted man who loved to travel across the United States and was always happy to listen to country music and join in on a card game. He loved his family and his dogs. Later in his life, he realized he had a love for cats too!

Jeff is survived by his children, Victoria McCool of Lewes, Delaware, David Aud (Sara) of Mechanicsville, Maryland, Esther Smith (Bruce) of Hollywood, Maryland, Joel Aud (Barb) of Hollywood, Maryland, and Iris Roberts (Paul) of Mechanicsville, Maryland. Also, his daughter Gayle Birch Dean Ellis of Mechanicsville, Maryland.

He is also survived by 8 grandchildren, Scott Scammell, Kimberly Weisel, Karyn Foley, Elizabeth Greer, Catherine Rippeon, Jeff Smith, Bryan Smith and Hannah Aud; along with 10 great-grandchildren. Jeff was predeceased by his wife of 67 years, Martina, his daughter Janet Scammell, and son-in-law James McCool.

All services will be private.