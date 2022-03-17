James Lambert Russell, Sr.

James Lambert Russell, Sr., age 85, of Hughesville, MD, died on March 14, 2022 at his home of 62 years.

Born on September 24, 1936 in Morganza, MD, he was the son of the late William Lee and Catherine Estelle Russell and was the youngest of 8 children. He was very active in the community as a Boy Scout Master, served as a two-time president for the Waldorf Lion Club and coordinated the Waldorf Lion Club blood drive. He was a tobacco farmer and worked full time for the United States Post Office.

He leaves behind a loving wife Augusta of 64 years and 7 children; James, Jr., Kathy, Gertrude, Veronica, Randy, Lynn and Lisa.

He was predeceased in death by his daughter Marie and two grandchildren Jessica and Lee. He is survived by his children, James, Jr., Kathy, Gertrude, Veronica, Randy, Lynn and Lisa, and his sister Rose Hurry, his 23 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, 6 step great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers the family ask for donations to be given to the Hughesville rescue squad or make-a-wish foundation.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All arrangements have been made at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.