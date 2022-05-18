James Marty Armiger Jr., 82 of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on May 07, 2022 at Hospice House of St. Mary’s.

He was born on January 18, 1940 in Calvert County, MD to the late James M. Armiger Sr. and Lovey Mister Armiger.

James worked as a Landscaper for Wentworth Nursery until he retired. He was married to Ellen Elizabeth Armiger for a strong 52 years until her passing in (2014) and together they were blessed with four children Timothy, Joseph, Annette and Larry. James was a work-a-holic he enjoyed his job as a landscaper and enjoyed his own bountiful garden. He was also a member or the Moose Lodge. James enjoyed fishing with his friend Alvin Tippett on his days off and if it wasn’t fishing season he loved deer hunting. He cherished spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his children Joseph Edward Armiger, (Rosemary), Lucy Annette Armiger Haycraft, Larry Armiger (Tammy) and Timothy English (Janet). He is also leaving behind his Grandchildren Jenn, Stacy , Timmy, Nicole, Heather, Ronnie J.R, Caitlin, and Brady. The Great Grandchildren Brandon, Frankie, Remy, Elle , Lina, Liam, Isaiah, Arianna, Ameila , Jayden and Glacier. He was preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife.

The family will be having a Graveside Service on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Queen of Peace Cemetery, 38833 Chaptico Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.