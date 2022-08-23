James Paul Goddard Jr., 77, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away at his home on July 14, 2022. Jim was born on August 23, 1944, in Washington DC to the late James Paul Goddard Sr. and Yolanda Scafida Goddard.

He grew up in the Wheaton area and graduated from Wheaton High School. Jim joined the Army Reserves where he proudly served his country for 6 years. Later, he worked in the construction field as an Electrician. In his free time, Jim enjoyed golfing, watching football, and spending time with his grandkids.

Jim is predeceased by his parents, and his wife, Mary J. McElfish Goddard with whom he celebrated 44 years of marriage prior to her passing in 2011. He is also survived by his son, James Paul Goddard III of Mechanicsville, and daughter, Dana Calvin of Abingdon, Maryland; and his six grandchildren, James Paul Goddard IV, Abigail Grace Goddard, Brady Martin Goddard, Paige Calvin, Bailey Calvin, and Ryder Calvin.

The family will receive friends for Jim’s Visitation on Sunday, August 21st from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD. A Funeral Service will be held Monday, August 22 at 11:30 am also at the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD with Deacon William Kyte of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Mechanicsville, officiating.

Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD.

